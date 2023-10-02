Kashmir Runners Club members shine in Kashmir Marathon

Srinagar: In a remarkable feat, two members of the Kashmir Runners Club showcased their athletic prowess by securing top positions in the 'Kashmir Marathon' organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Police. The marathon, which commenced in the early hours of the morning, saw participants gather at the Police Golf Course for a display of endurance and skill.

The accolades for the Kashmir Runners Club came in the Veteran category, where Yahya Khan secured the second position, closely followed by Shafat-ul-Basheer, who clinched the third place in the marathon.

The success of these athletes reflects the dedication and hard work put in by members of the Kashmir Runners Club. Notably, the club had recently organized a run on World Heart Day with the aim of raising awareness about heart diseases among the masses.