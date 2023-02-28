Kashmir to host All India Police Football Championship

Srinagar: Kashmir is set to host the 71st All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 in Srinagar from March 11.

The event will witness the participation of more than 30 outside J&K Police teams with matches scheduled to be played at multiple venues in Srinagar.

To review the arrangements for the prestigious event, Additional Director General of Police Armed J&K, S J M Gillani chaired a meeting of officers today at PHQ Conference hall Jammu.

During the meeting, the ADGP took the stock of all the arrangements and preparations made by the different committees in connection with the smooth and successful conduct of the event.