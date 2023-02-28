Kashmir to host All India Police Football Championship

Srinagar: Kashmir is set to host the 71st All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 in Srinagar from March 11.
The event will witness the participation of more than 30 outside J&K Police teams with matches scheduled to be played at multiple venues in Srinagar.
To review the arrangements for the prestigious event, Additional Director General of Police Armed J&K, S J M Gillani chaired a meeting of officers today at PHQ Conference hall Jammu.
During the meeting, the ADGP took the stock of all the arrangements and preparations made by the different committees in connection with the smooth and successful conduct of the event.
The concerned committee heads briefed the ADGP about the preparations/ arrangements made by them in their respective assignments.
Among the arrangements discussed during the meeting, the concerned committee heads threw light on the issues pertaining to the facility of transportation, deployment of liaison officers, reception of teams, site-seeing arrangements, boarding and lodging arrangements for the participating teams, managers and Admn. staff thereof.
During the meeting, the ADGP Armed J&K issued appropriate instructions to the concerned committees relating to their respective assignments. He directed them to ensure that even the smallest thing related to the event should be foolproof and well-planned.
The issues relating to arrangements of vehicles for keeping available sufficient transportation facilities for the participating teams were discussed with the concerned officers and necessary directions were issued to them.
Earlier, Kuldeep Handoo-DySP (Sports) APHQ apprised the house about all the arrangements earmarked to different officers for the smooth and successful conduct of the event and accordingly one-by-one arrangements including accommodation, transportation, security/ Law & Order maintenance, medical arrangements, food arrangements for the participating teams, opening, closing and presentation ceremony, reception of outside teams and other arrangements made.
The officers who attended the meeting physically at Jammu include ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, ADGP Hqrs. PHQ Manish Sinha, ADGP Railway J&K Sunil Kumar, IGP Hqrs. PHQ J&K B.S Tooti, IGP Traffic J&K Vikramjeet Singh, DIG (Jammu-Kathua-Samba) Range Shakti Pathak, DIG Armed Jammu Nisha Nathyal-IPS, DIG Crime J&K Javid Iqbal Mattoo. And representative of other Police, Sports establishments associated with the conduct of the event.