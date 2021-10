Srinagar: In the ongoing Pele of Kashmir league cum knockout football tournament , one match was played at Eidgah playing field here on Wednesday. In the match Kashmir United FC clashed with Safallo FC. The match turned out as a goalless draw with both teams failing to find the back of the net. The tournament is being organised by Welfare Forum Eidgah in memory of former footballer of J&K , Late Farooq Ahmad who was known as Pele of Kashmir.