KASHMIRI PANDIT CRICKET LEAGUE | Navreh CC, Habbakadal Warriors win matches

Jammu: In the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Cricket League (KPCL) Season-III at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, Jammu, Puneet Wattal led Navreh Cricket Club to a narrow victory over Ace Cricket Club with his third consecutive half-century, while Sagar Bhat’s brilliant bowling propelled Habbakadal Warriors to an emphatic 4-wicket victory over Jagti Oriental Cricket Club.
Habbakadal Warriors defeated Jagti Oriental Cricket Club (JOCC) by 4 wickets in the opening game.
Prior to that, JOCC achieved a modest 99 runs in 19.5 overs when batting first. Vaneet Dhar, S Bhat, Nikhil Bhat, and Rajesh Raina each contributed 14, 13, 13, and 12 runs to the total.
For Habbakadal Warriors, Sagar Bhat took three wickets, Amit Bhat and Vinayak Pandita bagged 2 wickets each, while Ronak Razdan claimed one wicket.
In reply, Habbakadal Warriors chased the target easily in 17.4 overs by losing six wickets, thus winning the match by four wickets. Ronak Razdan top scored with unbeaten 27 runs, while Alok Mam and Deepak Mam contributed 15 runs each. Ankush Bhat chipped in with 11 runs.
In another match, Navreh Cricket Club defeated Ace Cricket Club in a thrilling contest by a narrow margin of seven runs.
Batting first, Navreh Cricket Club scored a good total of 159 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing six wickets in the process. Puneet Wattal top scored with 56 runs off 38 balls while Karan Gupta contributed brisk 47 runs off 31 balls.
For Ace Cricket Club, Rahul Raina Jr took three wickets, while Shashank Raina, Sachin and Prabal Pandit claimed one wicket each.
In reply, Ace Cricket Club scored 152 runs, and thus lost the match by a narrow margin of 7 runs. Mukul Raval top scored with 70 off 52 balls, while Sumit Sharma (28) and Rishab Raina (11) were the other contributors. For Navreh Cricket Club, Vikas Pandita and Ajay took three wickets each.