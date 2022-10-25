KASHMIRI PANDIT CRICKET LEAGUE | Navreh CC, Habbakadal Warriors win matches

Jammu: In the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Cricket League (KPCL) Season-III at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, Jammu, Puneet Wattal led Navreh Cricket Club to a narrow victory over Ace Cricket Club with his third consecutive half-century, while Sagar Bhat’s brilliant bowling propelled Habbakadal Warriors to an emphatic 4-wicket victory over Jagti Oriental Cricket Club.

Habbakadal Warriors defeated Jagti Oriental Cricket Club (JOCC) by 4 wickets in the opening game.

Prior to that, JOCC achieved a modest 99 runs in 19.5 overs when batting first. Vaneet Dhar, S Bhat, Nikhil Bhat, and Rajesh Raina each contributed 14, 13, 13, and 12 runs to the total.

For Habbakadal Warriors, Sagar Bhat took three wickets, Amit Bhat and Vinayak Pandita bagged 2 wickets each, while Ronak Razdan claimed one wicket.