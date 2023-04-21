Kashmir’s first female Ju-Jitsu player to represent India in World Championship

Sabkat, who has worked very hard to leap the ladder of success, has already won several accolades at the district, state, and national levels. She has played at the national level nine times. She has won 6 gold medalists and 3 silver medals at the national level so far. She started her carrier at the district level, followed by State, National and now International levels.

“I want to progress and take the name of our country forward. I don’t have the facilities and have to face a lot of difficulties, but still, I want to continue and one day I want to become an Olympic player,” she said.