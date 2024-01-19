Kashmir’s football magic leaves Syrian footballer Shaher Shaheen mesmerised

Srinagar, Jan 19: In Kashmir, a unique narrative of cultural convergence and football excellence is emerging, with seasoned Syrian footballer Shaher Shaheen at its focal point.

At 33 years old, Shaheen’s journey has traversed the football landscapes of various countries, leaving an indelible mark, before finding its way to the captivating realm of Kashmir.

Born on January 2, 1990, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Shaher Shaheen’s journey in football began at the age of 8 when he joined the Syrian club Al-Karama.

Progressing through its ranks, he not only represented Syria at the youth level but also experienced success in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and his homeland. His trajectory eventually led him to India, where he signed with Mohammedan SC in June 2021, making a notable impact in the 2021 Durand Cup and the Kolkatta Premier Division league.

Last year, Shaher Shaheen visited Kashmir as part of the Mohammedan team, playing against Real Kashmir. Enthralled by the captivating atmosphere and touched by the warmth of the people, Shaheen was drawn to the valley once again, but this time, as a player for Real Kashmir in the I-League.

What prompted the move to Real Kashmir? Shaher Shaheen explains, “What initially attracted me was the management’s commitment to building a strong team representing Kashmir in the Indian league. There was a clear project to elevate the team to the top within the next three years.”

He also emphasised the influence of a highly qualified and ambitious coach and the presence of a talented group of local players.

Before donning the Real Kashmir jersey, Shaheen’s football journey included notable achievements such as reaching the AFC Cup final, securing the Republic Cup title, and winning the silver medal in the Arab School Championship.

In India, he played a pivotal role in Mohammedan SC’s historic runner-up positions in the Durand Cup and I-League, marking the club’s return to championship glory after 41 years.

“However, due to the outbreak of war, my family and I were compelled to pursue professional opportunities abroad.

One of my notable achievements includes winning the silver medal in the Arab School Championship with the Syrian school national team, as well as securing the Syrian Republic Cup. With the Mohammedan Sporting Club in India, we achieved the runner-up position in the Durand Cup and the I-League for the first time in the club’s history. Additionally, we won the Kolkata Championship twice consecutively, marking the return of the title to the club after a 41-year absence.”

Shaheen reflects on the football scene in Kashmir, deeming it nascent but harbouring immense talent. He encourages local players to draw inspiration from past stars, emphasising the potential for these talents to shine on the national stage.

“Football in Kashmir is considered nascent and requires greater care and attention from those overseeing it. However, it harbours many great talents that need refinement to become stars in the Indian football scene and the national team.

Players here should draw inspiration from past stars like Ashfaq Ahmed, Mehrajuddin Wadoo and many former stars who preceded them.’

Despite the geographical and cultural distance, Shaher Shaheen seamlessly adapted to life in Kashmir. The shared Islamic culture and traditions facilitated quick assimilation, eliminating potential challenges faced by players in unfamiliar environments.

In a heartfelt message to the people of Kashmir, Shaheen expresses his gratitude for the warm hospitality. “Until today, I have felt nothing but being in my own country. The people are kind, friendly, and respectful,” he shares.

His family joins in conveying thanks to the kind people of Kashmir, wishing for their continued safety, peace, and prosperity.

“With complete transparency, it took me no more than 24 hours to adapt in Kashmir. The atmosphere is beautiful, comfortable, and very similar to our environment and traditions in Syria. The shared Islamic culture and composition make many aspects easy for us, eliminating potential obstacles that might be challenging for other players.”

Playing for Real Kashmir has been an immensely rewarding experience, with a fan base that commands utmost respect for their unwavering dedication, even braving the biting cold on workdays to support us at the stadium.

“I have a close relationship with the Real Kashmir fans, and I highly respect them. They come to the stadium even on frigid days, including workdays, showing remarkable dedication. Such a fan base deserves respect, friendliness, and appreciation. I sincerely hope we can win a championship to bring joy to them and celebrate together.”

As Shaher Shaheen continues to lead Real Kashmir with determination and skill, his focus remains on achieving success in the ongoing season. With dreams of higher league standings and continued cultural integration, Shaheen’s journey exemplifies the unifying power of football, transcending borders and fostering a sense of belonging in the beautiful valley of Kashmir.