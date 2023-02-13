Kashmir’s Jasia Akhtar goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Srinagar: Jasia Akhter, Kashmir’s finest female cricketer, was bought by Delhi Capitals on Monday in the first Women’s Premier League players auction after her record-breaking year with the bat.

In the auction there were only two cricketers from J&K. While Jasia was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh, Sarla Devi went unsold.

Jasia has been playing cricket outside J&K from last many years and is currently captain of the Rajasthan team.

The historic, Women’s Premier League auction was held on Monday in Mumbai with a total of 409 players going under the hammer.

Meanwhile India opener Smriti Mandhana broke bank as she became the first pick in the Women’s Premier League auction history, being bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for 3.40 Cr. The second costliest Indian player so far is all-rounder Deepti Sharma who was bought by UP Warriors for Rs 2.6 crore.