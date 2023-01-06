Kashmir’s Sajad Parray making big strides in Indian football arena

About his move to the Kerala side and playing in I-League instead of ISL which is currently the top league in the country, Sajad said, “ ISL is a bigger league and platform. It has got some of the well-known names of World football. With half of the season already gone and the team has settled on its core squad, I wouldn’t have gotten too many chances in playing XI. Gokulam Kerala FC’s move is a chance for me to get more game time and establish my credentials at the top level for the top team. It will also keep me focussed and game ready whenever Hyderabad FC want me back”.

Sajad joined football at the age of 14 years inspired by his brothers Aijaz and Adil who were local-level footballers. He was later selected for the under-15 side of J&K Sports Council Football Academy. His initial training was done by Muzamil whom he regard highly and by Sajid. Impressing everyone with his work ethic and dedication, Sajad was promoted to the senior side of the Sports Council academy. On that side, he got under the wings of Mehrajud Din Wadoo who was incharge of the Academy.