Kathua Softball Championship commences

Srinagar: The Kathua Softball championship was declared open today by Sandeep Majotra DDC Nagri, Kathua.

The ongoing championship is being organised by the District Kathua Softball Association under the aegis of J&K Softball Association in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council at JK Public School, Kathua.

Chief Guest Majotra lauded the efforts of organisers for conducting such events he also assured support from his end in future for the promotion of Softball Sport in Kathua. In the two-day championship more than 280 players are participating in Sub-Junior Boys & Girls, Junior Boys & Girls & Senior Men & Women.