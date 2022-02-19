Kavinder, Rana flag off BJYM’s Run for Fitness

Jammu, Feb 19: Senior BJP leaders Kavinder Gupta and Devender Singh Rana today lauded the resilience of youth in braving the challenge of pandemic times with courage and fortitude, hoping that with the situation showing the signs of improvement the physical activities can resume once again.
As per the statement issued by BJP, flagging off the Run for Fitness race, organised by BharatiyaJanata Youth Morcha here this morning, leaders highlighted the importance of physical activity for physical growth and mental agility.
Rana said the past two years have been really bad times, which took a toll on physical activity as the people were forced to remain indoors due to restrictions. Now that life is coming to normal, the normal activities must get back on track with prescribed health advisories and protocols.
Rana solicited the participation of people, especially the youth in the events like this, saying that fitness tunes the body, the only place a human being actually lives in. He also spelled out the benefits of jogging for fitness and forging a spirit of camaraderie and hoped that the initiative will inspire youngsters to join such events in a big way. Running keeps people in good stead as these are the occasion to have fun and good times also, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Kavinder Gupta exuded confidence that the Morcha will channelise the youth energies towards positive pursuits so that they can play their useful role in nation-building.