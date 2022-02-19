Kavinder, Rana flag off BJYM’s Run for Fitness

As per the statement issued by BJP, flagging off the Run for Fitness race, organised by BharatiyaJanata Youth Morcha here this morning, leaders highlighted the importance of physical activity for physical growth and mental agility.

Rana said the past two years have been really bad times, which took a toll on physical activity as the people were forced to remain indoors due to restrictions. Now that life is coming to normal, the normal activities must get back on track with prescribed health advisories and protocols.