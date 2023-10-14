Khadija Memorial Cricket Cup-2023 kicks off 

The competition witnessed a thrilling face-off between the host school, Green Valley Educational Institute, and Crescent Public School setting the stage for an action-packed tournament.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tassaduq Hussain Mir, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, joined by Joint Director of School Education, Kashmir, Muhammad Rouf Rehman.

The event began with an energetic band presentation by the students, followed by the ceremonial hoisting of the school flag by the Chief Guest. The formal inauguration of the tournament's first match was carried out by DSEK, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement.