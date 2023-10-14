Khadija Memorial Cricket Cup-2023 kicks off 

Srinagar, Oct 14: The annual Khadija Memorial Cricket Cup-2023, an inter-school cricket tournament, began on a high note as it commenced with an electrifying match held on the premises of Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) here.
The competition witnessed a thrilling face-off between the host school, Green Valley Educational Institute, and Crescent Public School setting the stage for an action-packed tournament.
Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tassaduq Hussain Mir, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, joined by Joint Director of School Education, Kashmir, Muhammad Rouf Rehman.
The event began with an energetic band presentation by the students, followed by the ceremonial hoisting of the school flag by the Chief Guest. The formal inauguration of the tournament's first match was carried out by DSEK, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement.
The students and spectators added to the vibrant ambience by cheering on their teams, setting a thrilling tone for the day's events. Crescent Public School won the toss and decided to field first, seemingly a promising decision. However, GVEI's determined performance with the bat resulted in a respectable total of 125 runs in their allotted 20 overs, keeping the spectators at the edge of their seats, and anticipating an exciting chase.
As the second innings began, Crescent Public School's batsmen faced a formidable challenge from GVEI's skilled bowlers and fielders. Despite their best efforts, Crescent Public School could only manage to score 80 runs in their allotted 20 overs, ultimately leading to a disheartening loss for the visiting team.
The standout performance of the day came from Shariq Wani, representing Green Valley Educational Institute, who was declared the Man of the Match for his exceptional innings of 45 runs. His remarkable contribution played a pivotal role in securing the victory for his team.
The Khadija Memorial Cricket Cup 2023 promises to be an event filled with exciting matches and exceptional talent, as schools from the region come together to celebrate the spirit of cricket and competition. The tournament not only showcases the sporting prowess of the young cricketers but also pays tribute to the memory of Khadija, making it a significant event in the local sports calendar.