Khatiba bags gold medal in National Pencak Silat Championship

Jammu, Jan 21: Khatiba Arshid student of the J&K Police Public School Bemina, Srinagar bagged a gold medal in the 10th Sub Junior and Junior (Boys and Girls) National Pencak Silat Championship 2022-2023.
The championship was held from January 13 to 16 at the district Sports Complex, Shri Guru Gobind Ji Stadium, Nanded Maharashtra.
Six-year-old Khatiba Arshid demonstrated by bagging a gold medal.
Khatiba who hails from the Saidapora Idgah area in Srinagar city was part of the J&K Pencak Silat team that competed against players from all over India.
It was a matter of pride for her to represent her school in the National competition and to win this prestigious gold medal.
The Principal and administration of the JK Police Public School, delighted with her success, have extended heartfelt congratulations to Khatiba and her family.