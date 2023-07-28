Khawaja, Labuschagne create new Ashes record of slow run rate

Khawaja and Marnus batted really slow in Australia’s first innings, stitching a 42-run stand for the second wicket in 26 overs. This was largely due to Labuschagne's slow knock of nine runs in 82 balls. By the time Labuschagne was dismissed, Khawaja had played 123 balls and was unbeaten on 37. This partnership came at a run rate of 1.61, which is the lowest partnership in Ashes history among the pairs which faced a minimum of 150 balls in an innings together.

They broke the record of England's Michael Carberry and Joe Root, who had scored at a run rate of 1.75 against Australia in Adelaide in 2013. In the second Test of the series back then, the duo stitched a stand of 48 runs in about 27 overs.