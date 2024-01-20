Khelo India Centre in Reasi organises wrestling competition

Srinagar, Jan 20: To harness and promote wrestling talent among children, the Khelo India Centre of Wrestling in Reasi organised a spirited wrestling competition at the outdoor sports field.

This initiative has not only showcased the dedication of the participants but has also sparked a significant surge in interest within the local community. The wrestling competition, specifically designed for tribal children enrolled in the Khelo India Centre in Reasi, attracted enthusiastic participation. The event aimed to provide a platform for these young athletes to display their skills and passion for the sport. The vibrant atmosphere at the outdoor sports field reflected the community’s growing interest and support for wrestling.