'Khelo India Games': Multiple sports activities called off after strong winds at Gulmarg

Srinagar, Feb 1: Strong winds played a spoilsport on Day 2 of the 3rd edition of 'Khelo India Games', being held at famous ski-resort Gulmarg, as the organisers had to partly call off several sports activities as a precautionary measure.
As learnt by GNS, the strong winds blew far and wide at the sports venue, especially at Kongdori. The organisers, as a precautionary measure, called off sports activities at Kongdori, while the main/lower Gulmarg, as learnt, will see normal activities.
Quoting an official, it said the winds were a routine occurrence at Gulmarg, but some activities were suspended for the safety of the participants.
"The activities have been suspended in Kongdori while (the activities) will go on normally in main Gulmarg", he said.
Notably, the current edition kicked off with much anticipation and fanfare at the famous ski-resort on February 10 and will culminate on February 14, 2023.