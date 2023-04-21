Khelo India has been introduced at different levels for youth to show talent: Anurag Thakur

After inaugurating the Sansad Khelo India Spardha, Union Minister came down to the badminton court and encouraged the players present by playing badminton. On this occasion, Thakur said that along with personality development and character building of children and youth, sports are the pillars of their better future and by keeping them healthy, develop a sense of unity and harmony in society.

"PM Modi has sanctioned 3200 cr for Sports infrastructure. Khelo India has been introduced at different levels for youth to show talent. It is because of the initiatives of PM Modi that India had a best-ever performance in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with 7 and 19 medals respectively. India won Thomas Cup gold for the first time. Our daughters are doing great in the field of sports. Mirabai Chanu was having problems and we took care and she went on to bag the first medal for India in Tokyo. PV Sindhu bagged a medal for India in Rio as well as Tokyo," Union Minister said.