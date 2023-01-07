Khelo India National Winter Games to commence from Feb 10 at Gulmarg

While reviewing the arrangements for the marquee event, the Secretary emphasized the government departments and private agencies associated to put in place all arrangements well in advance for the successful conduct of the event. He delved upon the different stakeholders associated with the event to maintain close coordination and synergy between themselves.

The Secretary further said that the approach of the government is to promote tourism at full scale and therefore we should utilise this opportunity for promote the tourism potential of our UT. He added that the present administration is giving utmost importance to the promotion of tourism and sports in Jammu and Kashmir and we all must take maximum benefit out of this.