Khelo India Winter Games fervour takes over J&K

Srinagar, Feb 13: Even as the scheduled date of one of the most exciting sports events is approaching, the J&K Sports Council is organising road shows in and around all prominent places in J&K to make the public averse to the sorts of extravaganza that is going to be held in the world-famous ski resort Gulmarg.

In the past week, the J&K Sports Council organized several road shows attracting crowds from all walks of life. The first show was organised at the iconic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk Srinagar to make the masses aware of the arrival of the upcoming 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games-2024. The effort was widely applauded by all and sundry.

During the road show the cut-out and dummy of the mascot, the snow leopard was displayed attracting many people including a good number of kids taking selfies with the effigy.

Secretary YSS, Sarmad Hafeez also led a road show in Civil Secretariat Jammu. He was flanked by the Chief Sports officer Muhammad Haneef besides other officials from the Sports Council and YSS department and a large number of trainees from Sports Council.

While speaking on the occasion Sarmad Hafeez highlighted the importance attributed to the event and how it can be a harbinger of international Winter Games events in the union territory of J&K, especially in picturesque Gulmarg. He also shed light on the past editions of the Khelo India Winter Games and how the administration is committed to promoting excellence in sports.

Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull while briefing about the advent of the Khelo India Winter games said that it is a great opportunity for the sporting prowess of J&K to excel in the field and it is going to be a great collaboration between the J&K Sports Council, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GOI and Sports Authority of India to promote the winter sports culture in country and make J&K the hub of all major sports activities being played across the globe. She also remarked that the day is not far away when J&K will figure in adventure sports destinations of the country as Sports Council is also working in that direction as well.