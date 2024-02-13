Khelo India Winter Games set for icy start in Gulmarg on Feb 21

Baramulla, Feb 13: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Minga Sherpa today visited Tangmarg and Gulmarg, and finalised the arrangements for the successful conduct of the upcoming 4th Edition of Khelo India National Winter Games 2024 at Ski-Resort Gulmarg.

The DC accompanied by the visiting team from concerned departments conducted inspections of multiple slots across Tangmarg and Gulmarg to be leveraged as parking facilities to efficiently manage the influx of vehicles driven by the heightened tourist activity during the winter games.

During the on-spot assessment of the road connecting to Gulmarg, the DC directed the R&B and Mechanical & Engineering departments to remove any frozen ice and clear snow from the roadsides.

The DC also conducted an inspection of the ski slopes to assess their condition, ensuring they are prepared and maintained for optimal use by skiers during the upcoming games.

Notably, the 4th Edition of the Khelo India Winter Games is scheduled to take place from February 21 to 26 at Gulmarg, attracting the participation of around 625 athletes, competing across various sporting disciplines.

Later, the DC convened a meeting at Golf Club Gulmarg which was attended by Director Health Services, SDM Gulmarg, CEO, Police Officers, officers from R&B, M&E, PHE, PDD, Health and other concerned departments.

During the meeting the DC directed the ARTO and Traffic police Baramulla to implement efficient measures to manage traffic flow during the Winter Games and instructed them to enforce mandatory use of anti-skid chains for all vehicles operated either by transporters or the general public, in case of snowfall.

PDD and PHE were directed to ensure provision for an uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water during the period of the Khelo India National Winter Games.

The Director Health Services informed the meeting that they already have doctors, para-medical staff, and ambulances stationed at Gulmarg to cater to any needs of emergency during the period.

Furthermore, the DC emphasised the nationwide significance of the Khelo India National Winter Games and instructed all departments to collaborate effectively to ensure the success of this winter sporting event.