Khelo India Youth Games | Muskan Rana wins 1st gold for J&K

Srinagar, Feb 5: Making the whole J&K proud and writing her name in history books, gymnast Muskan Rana bagged the first gold for J&K in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Madhya Pradesh.
It is the first medal for J&K in this edition of the games and the Muskan has opened the tally with the gold medal. Muskan is a trainee at Gymnastic Centre J&K Sports Council.
“Muskan is an inspiration for youth who dream of becoming no one in their sports. Thanks to our Co-powered Sponsor Dream Sports Headquarters for believing in the young athletes,” Khelo India’s official handle tweeted.
Muskan Rana who was recently awarded the J&K Government award is a top-level gymnastic player from Jammu who has been bringing laurels for J&K at various levels.
Muskan Rana was last year declared as Junior National Champion in the 26th Junior National Rhythmic Gymnastic Championships held at Bengaluru in Karnataka. Muskan Rana has won five medals including two gold, and three silver medals for J&K. She is considered one of the top talents in the country.