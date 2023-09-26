Kho-Kho tournament for boys begins in Sports Stadium Doda

The tournament was inaugurated by DYSSO, Jaffer Haider Sheikh in the presence of several delegates and officials of the youth services and sports department. Teams from all districts of Jammu Division viz Doda, Reasi, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban, Samba, and Udhampur reached here safely. Excellent boarding and lodging facilities are being provided to all the out-station teams. Medical facilities are being provided by the CMO Doda.

The tournament started with a parade and an oath of fair play. Today, matches are being played between the U /14 age group.