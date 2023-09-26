Kho-Kho tournament for boys begins in Sports Stadium Doda

Doda, Sep 26: The Divisional Level Kho-Kho tournament for boys of all age groups was inaugurated today in the Sports Stadium at Doda.
The tournament was inaugurated by DYSSO, Jaffer Haider Sheikh in the presence of several delegates and officials of the youth services and sports department. Teams from all districts of Jammu Division viz Doda, Reasi, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban, Samba, and Udhampur reached here safely. Excellent boarding and lodging facilities are being provided to all the out-station teams. Medical facilities are being provided by the CMO Doda.
The tournament started with a parade and an oath of fair play. Today, matches are being played between the U /14 age group.
In the opening match, Poonch beat Reasi by 3 points. In another match, Kathua beat Ramban by 7 points. The match played between Kishtwar and Doda was won by Doda by an inning and 3 points.