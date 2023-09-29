Kho-Kho tournament inaugurated in Doda

Doda, Sep 29: Divisional Level under 17 Boys Kho-Kho Tournament inaugurated today at the Sports Stadium in Doda. The tournament was officially inaugurated by Jaffer Haider Sheikh, the District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Doda.
Teams hailing from various districts of Jammu Division have arrived safely to participate in this exciting U/17 Kho-Kho championship. The Youth Services and Sports (YSS) department has ensured comfortable boarding and lodging facilities for all out-of-town teams.
The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Doda provided necessary medical support at the ground.
Prior to the commencement of the matches, an oath of fair play was administered to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship. The preliminary results from the U/17 age group matches were, Samba triumphed over Reasi by a margin of 7 points, while Doda secured victory over Kishtwar with an impressive inning and an 11-point lead.