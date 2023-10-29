Kishtwar Admin felicitates family of Sheetal Devi for clinching gold medal at Asian Para Games

Kishtwar, Oct 29: In a remarkable celebration of talent and determination, the District Administration Kishtwar, led by Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, today extended a warm and heartfelt felicitation to the family members of Sheetal Devi, the 16-year-old armless archer hailing from a remote village Loidhar, tehsil Mughal Maidan of District Kishtwar.
Sheetal has not only broken physical barriers but has also made history by clinching a gold medal in the compound open archery event at the prestigious Asian Para Games held in China.
Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav, visited Sheetal's home to meet with her family and personally congratulate her on this extraordinary achievement. He also presented gifts to her family members as a token of appreciation for their support.
During the visit, Dr Devansh Yadav shared that both the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, had extended their warm regards to Sheetal for bringing pride to the nation despite her congenital disabilities.
Sheetal Devi has become a symbol of pride, not only for her District Kishtwar and UT Jammu and Kashmir but also for Bharat. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar assured Sheetal's family of support from the district administration.
The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Tehsildar Mughal Maidan, Nayeem Ahmed Sheikh, and other officers from the administration, who joined in recognizing and applauding Sheetal's remarkable journey.
Sheetal's journey from a remote village in Kishtwar, where she was born without hands (Phocomelia), to international recognition is a testament to the indomitable power of the human spirit. The army noticed her talent during a camp in 2019 in the rugged mountains of her homeland, and since then, she has gone on to make her mark on the global stage. The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board also offered infrastructure for her training in Katra.
Sheetal Devi's incredible achievements serve as an inspiration to all and demonstrate that with determination and support, one can overcome any obstacle to achieve greatness.