Kishtwar Admin felicitates family of Sheetal Devi for clinching gold medal at Asian Para Games

Sheetal has not only broken physical barriers but has also made history by clinching a gold medal in the compound open archery event at the prestigious Asian Para Games held in China.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav, visited Sheetal's home to meet with her family and personally congratulate her on this extraordinary achievement. He also presented gifts to her family members as a token of appreciation for their support.

During the visit, Dr Devansh Yadav shared that both the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, had extended their warm regards to Sheetal for bringing pride to the nation despite her congenital disabilities.