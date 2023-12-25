KL Rahul is quite keen to take on wicketkeeping role in Tests as well: Rohit Sharma

Centurion, Dec 25: With K.L. Rahul all but certain to be India’s wicketkeeper in Test cricket for the first time, captain Rohit Sharma said on the eve of the series opener that the right-handed batter is himself keen on taking the role which he does with aplomb in ODIs. With Ishan Kishan pulling out of the series due to personal reasons and Rishabh Pant recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year, a window has opened for Rahul to reclaim his spot in the Test team in the form of a wicketkeeper who bats in the middle-order.