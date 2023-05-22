Kohli, Ashwin, Siraj among 7 players to leave for England for WTC final

New Delhi: With the group stage of IPL 2023 coming to an end on Sunday, players like talismanic batter Virat Kohli, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will be among the seven players to leave for England on Tuesday ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia set to happen from June 7-11 at The Oval in London.

A report in Sportstar says in all eleven cricketers -- comprising seven squad members, a reserve and three support bowlers -- along with the support staff will leave for England in the early hours of Tuesday. It added that apart from Kohli, Ashwin and Siraj, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat will be leaving for England too.

The report added that both Unadkat and Umesh, who were nursing shoulder and hamstring injuries during IPL 2023, had been passed fit by experts at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.