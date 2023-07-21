Kohli becomes 5th highest run-scorer in international cricket

Kohli achieved this upward movement in the batting charts during India's second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain. On the first day of the match, which is also his 500th international game, Virat ended unbeaten on 87 in 161 balls. His knocks included eight boundaries. The second day of the match could see Virat smashing his 76th international century and delivering the 'Kohli Special' fans have been waiting for.