Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2022

The latter half of 2022 saw Kohli showing glimpses of his vintage run-making self. He took the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE by storm, finishing as the second-highest run-getter with 276 runs in five games.

He also brought an end to his century drought of close to three years with a magnificent career-best 122 off just 61 balls against Afghanistan in Super Four stage of the tournament, laced with 12 fours and six sixes, at a strike-rate of 200.