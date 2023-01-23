Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2022

New Delhi, Jan 23: Talismanic India batters Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday were named in the ICC Men’s T20I team of the Year for 2022, which is captained by England’s T20 World Cup winning skipper Jos Buttler.
Others who made the cut for the Men’s T20I team of the Year 2022 include Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Haris Rauf, New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, Zimbabwe’s off-spin all-rounder Sikandar Raza, England’s Sam Curran, who was Player of the Tournament at T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka’s leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Ireland’s left-arm pacer Josh Little.
The latter half of 2022 saw Kohli showing glimpses of his vintage run-making self. He took the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE by storm, finishing as the second-highest run-getter with 276 runs in five games.
He also brought an end to his century drought of close to three years with a magnificent career-best 122 off just 61 balls against Afghanistan in Super Four stage of the tournament, laced with 12 fours and six sixes, at a strike-rate of 200.