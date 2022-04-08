Korea Open 2022 | Srikanth, Sindhu enter semifinals

Despite putting up a better performance in the second game, there was no respite for the Thai shuttler against the two-time Olympic medallist as the Indian ace cruised to victory in 44 minutes. This was Sindhu's 17th win against BusananOngbamrungphan from the 18 times the two shuttlers have faced each other.

Provided there is no upset, the Indian shuttler will likely face world No 4 AnSeyoung of South Korea next. PV Sindhu had lost to the South Korean shuttler in the summit clash of last year's BWF World Tour Finals.

In the men's singles, Srikanth, world No 12, came into the match having a 4-7 head-to-head record against 78th-ranked Son Wan Ho of South Korea.