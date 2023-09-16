KP Stars Kralpora lift Champions trophy

KP Stars Kralpora beat Masood Sports Wathoora in the final match. Masood Sports won the toss and elected to bat first. Lateef Dar of Masood Sports had a great start but the team could manage only 142 runs in 19 overs. KP Stars Kralpora chased the target easily in 19 hours. Irfan Afridi took 3 wickets and Adil Babu was the top scorer who made 50 and became the game-changer.

A large number of participants were present on the occasion. The tournament was organized by Masood Sports in association with Birla Open Minds School Pampore, J&K RTI Movement, Crescent Bakery Chadoora. Chairman RTI Movement Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat appreciated the role of tournament organisers and said they were the torch bearers against the war against drug abuse as sports activities help keep youth away from drugs and substance abuse.