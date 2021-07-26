KPL T20 cricket tournament pre-qualifier final held

Kupwara: The final match of pre-qualifier for Kashmir Premier League T20 cricket tournament was played today at Galizoo playfield here.
The event was organized by Army, Kupwara Terriers in collaboration and supervision of District Cricket Association Kupwara.
The tournament was played as part of the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh in which today's winner team will represent District Kupwara in the Kashmir Premier League being organised by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.
A total of 16 teams tried their luck in this tournament and at last Kupwara B lifted the title by defeating Kupwara A with a huge margin. Ishfaq Khan was declared man of the match while Bilal Ahmad Ganie for his all round performance was adjudged man of the tournament.
On this occasion Commanding Officer, Kupwara Terriers Col Bhatachariya said Army has always been supportive for the locals.