KPL T20 cricket tournament pre-qualifier final held

Kupwara: The final match of pre-qualifier for Kashmir Premier League T20 cricket tournament was played today at Galizoo playfield here.

The event was organized by Army, Kupwara Terriers in collaboration and supervision of District Cricket Association Kupwara.

The tournament was played as part of the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh in which today's winner team will represent District Kupwara in the Kashmir Premier League being organised by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.