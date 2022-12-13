KPPL-3 | Ace CC, Tridents Club record convincing victory

Srinagar, Dec 13: Ace Cricket Club and Tridents Cricket Club defeated their opponents in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) Edition-III at the KC Sports Club venue in Jammu.
In the first match played today, Ace Cricket Club got the better of TM Cricket Club by 7 wickets.
Batting first, TM Cricket Club scored a modest total of 115 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Ace Cricket Club chased the target easily in 12.5 overs by losing 3 wickets, thus winning the match by 7 wickets.
In another match, Tridents Cricket Club defeated Ikvat Cricket Club in an easy contest by a big margin of 46 runs. Batting first, Tridents scored a big total of 182 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.
In reply, Ikvat Cricket Club managed to score 136 runs in 20 overs and thus losing the match by 46 runs.