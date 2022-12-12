KPPL-3 | BCC, Trident Club emerge victorious

Srinagar, Dec 12: Bharat Cricket Club and Trident Cricket Club registered convincing victories in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) Edition-III, being organised by Lalitaditya Education, Sports and Health Organisation, at KC Sports Club ground, Jammu.
In the first match played, Bharat Cricket Club got the better of Navreh Cricket Club by a narrow margin of 17 runs. Batting first, Bharat Cricket Club scored 146 runs in the stipulated 20 overs.
In reply, Navreh Club bundled out for 129 runs in 18.4 overs, thus losing the match by 17 runs. In another match, the Tridents Cricket Club defeated SCC in an easy contest by 4 wickets. Batting first, SCC scored a modest total of 118 runs in 19.4 overs.
In reply, Tridents Cricket Club chased the target easily in 14.2 overs by losing 4 wickets to win the match by 6 wickets.