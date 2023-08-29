KU celebrates National Sports Day

Highlighting the importance of celebrating the day, the Registrar University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir underscored the need to sensitise the youth about health and wellbeing. “We need to sensitise our youth about the importance of the day and encourage them to take active part in co-curricular activities especially sports and fitness for their all-round development,” he said. He appreciated the efforts of the DPES for organising the events in line with the ongoing celebrations of National Sports Day.

Coordinator DPES, Dr Nadeem Ahmad Dar said the varsity is committed to developing the sports infrastructure at all levels. “All the plans are in place and the aspiring athletes will get world-class training and opportunities to display their talent,” he said. In the week-long celebrations, two matches of the ongoing inter-department hockey tournament were played at the main campus.