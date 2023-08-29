KU celebrates National Sports Day

Srinagar, Aug 29: The University of Kashmir (KU) Tuesday organised a series of activities to celebrate the National Sports Day here. Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), KU had made special arrangements in organising the activities.
Highlighting the importance of celebrating the day, the Registrar University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir underscored the need to sensitise the youth about health and wellbeing. “We need to sensitise our youth about the importance of the day and encourage them to take active part in co-curricular activities especially sports and fitness for their all-round development,” he said. He appreciated the efforts of the DPES for organising the events in line with the ongoing celebrations of National Sports Day.
Coordinator DPES, Dr Nadeem Ahmad Dar said the varsity is committed to developing the sports infrastructure at all levels. “All the plans are in place and the aspiring athletes will get world-class training and opportunities to display their talent,” he said. In the week-long celebrations, two matches of the ongoing inter-department hockey tournament were played at the main campus.
In the first match, Department of Computer Sciences defeated the Department of Law 1-0. While, in the second match, Department of Economics defeated the Department of Management Studies 3-1.
In the inter-department volleyball tournament, the varsity’s North Campus beat the Department of Geography and Disaster Management in the first semi-final. In the second semi-final, Department of Physical Education defeated the varsity’s South Campus.
In the women's category, the Department of Physical Education reached the finals and will lock horns with the winners of the second semi-final that will be played Wednesday (today) between Department of Persian and Department of Statistics.
The National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.