KU inter-college badminton tournament concludes

Srinagar: Government Medical College Srinagar Friday lifted the winning trophy of the inter-college badminton tournament (women) organised by the University of Kashmir.

23 teams from KU’s affiliated colleges participated in the tournament, organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).

The final match was played at Women’s College Nawakadal between Government Medical College Srinagar and Government Degree College Sumbal. The GMC Srinagar team defeated GDC Sumbal three sets to nil.

Principal Government Degree College for Women, Nawakadal, Prof (Dr) Nighat Nasreen presided over the prize-distribution ceremony as chief guest, while Dr Musavir Ahmad, Coordinator DPES KU, was the guest of honour.