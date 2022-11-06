KU Inter-college hockey tournaments conclude

Srinagar: The Inter-college hockey tournaments for Men and Women concluded at Kashmir University, here.

In the men's tournament final, Government Degree College Baramulla defeated Government College of Physical Education Ganderbal by 4 goals to 3 goals, whereas in the women's tournament, the PG team of the KU defeated Government Women's College Baramulla by 8 goals to 2 goals.

Registrar KU Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, while Zahoor Ahmad Wani, SSP ACB, Ghulam Jeelani Dar, Chief Prosecuting Officer, Professor Gowhar Vakil, Director IOT Zakura and Riyaz Ahmad Senior Prosecuting Officer were special guests and distributed the prizes among the finalists. Dr Nisar said the University is making every possible effort to put the best sports infrastructure in place for the benefit of the students.