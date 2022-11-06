KU Inter-college hockey tournaments conclude

Srinagar: The Inter-college hockey tournaments for Men and Women concluded at Kashmir University, here.
In the men's tournament final, Government Degree College Baramulla defeated Government College of Physical Education Ganderbal by 4 goals to 3 goals, whereas in the women's tournament, the PG team of the KU defeated Government Women's College Baramulla by 8 goals to 2 goals.
Registrar KU Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, while Zahoor Ahmad Wani, SSP ACB, Ghulam Jeelani Dar, Chief Prosecuting Officer, Professor Gowhar Vakil, Director IOT Zakura and Riyaz Ahmad Senior Prosecuting Officer were special guests and distributed the prizes among the finalists. Dr Nisar said the University is making every possible effort to put the best sports infrastructure in place for the benefit of the students.
Zahoor Ahmad Wani congratulated all the teams for their participation in the inter-college events. He also appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) for conducting the events regularly and creating a robust sports culture within and outside the campus.
The tournaments were organised by DPES under the supervision of Dr Musavir and were coordinated by Harbinder Singh, the hockey coach of the University.