KU organises inter-college women’s cycling championship

Srinagar: Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday organised inter-college cycling championship, 2023-24 for women.

Registrar University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir flagged off the race from the Grand Lalit Palace here in Srinagar in the wee hours.

Speaking to the participants, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir emphasised on wider participation of girls in sports and encouraged them to join the competitions in future as well. He also emphasised the students to involve themselves with full zeal and zest,in sports activities which can also lead them to choose their career.

He also conveyed the message of the Vice-chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan: “Women are equally important for development in contemporary times and emphasis is to be laid on the participation of girls in sports & other extracurricular activities “