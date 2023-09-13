KU organises inter-college women’s cycling championship

Srinagar: Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday organised inter-college cycling championship, 2023-24 for women.
Registrar University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir flagged off the race from the Grand Lalit Palace here in Srinagar in the wee hours.
Speaking to the participants, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir emphasised on wider participation of girls in sports and encouraged them to join the competitions in future as well. He also emphasised the students to involve themselves with full zeal and zest,in sports activities which can also lead them to choose their career.
He also conveyed the message of the Vice-chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan: “Women are equally important for development in contemporary times and emphasis is to be laid on the participation of girls in sports & other extracurricular activities “
Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir, Dr Majid Zaman Baba and Special Secretary to KU VC, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Zarri attended the valedictory function.
Congratulating the medal-holders, Dr Majid Zaman Baba encouraged the participants to take part in both academic and co-curricular activities with zeal and zest.
Appreciating the efforts of the DPES for keeping all the sports grounds abuzz with activities, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zarri promised all possible help for the further development of sports infrastructure at the university.
Tankeera Majeed, Adfar Hamid and Rabia Riyaz from Government College of Physical Education (GCOPE), Ganderbal bagged all the three medals - gold, silver and bronze, covering the desired distance in 13.16 minutes, 13.25 minutes and 14.16 minutes, respectively.
More than fifteen (15) affiliated colleges of the university from across the valley participated in the championship.