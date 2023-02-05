Kuldeep Yadav 2.0 could be India’s X-factor against Australia

As expected, Kuldeep was low on confidence, lost his wicket-taking potency and his ordinary outings for KKR in IPL wasn’t helping his case either, which was disheartening for his fans.

In between, he also underwent a surgery in September 2021 and looked all over the place and was out of contention for an India spot. But as they say, nothing lasts forever, so was Kuldeep’s bad patch.

Kuldeep reinvented himself with a vigour in his action that helped him get more drift and dip. Under new Indian team management of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, he slowly but steadily came back in the scheme of things. He also found a new IPL team in Delhi Capitals, where he succeeded under the young captain Rishabh Pant.