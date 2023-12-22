Kupwara boy Zakir Bashir strikes Gold on International Stage

Kupwara, Dec 22: In a remarkable feat of talent and determination, Zakir Bashir Tantray, a class 8th student hailing from Government Middle School Chountipora in the scenic Mawer area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, has emerged victorious on the international stage.

The young prodigy has clinched a gold medal at the prestigious International Championship, a sporting event that unfolded at the iconic Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Stadium in New Delhi. The competition, which drew participants from diverse corners of the world, showcased the global prowess and fervour for sportsmanship. Zakir’s outstanding performance has not only brought pride to his school and district but has also highlighted the potential of young athletes in the region on the international spectrum.

Zakir prevailed over all his opponents to win gold and was felicitated on the occasion. “In the first round, I defeated the Nepali opponent, in the second Bhutani and in the third round the opponent from Kashmir faced defeat at my hands and earned me a gold medal” Zakir told Greater Kashmir.

Hailing from Batagund village in Mawer, Zakir has participated in various tournaments and bagged medals on most occasions. Zakir started his tryst with Tangsoodo at Shahbaz Integrated Martial Arts and Sports Academy, Batagund at an early age and currently, he is a regular face in the national circuit. His Tangsoodo teacher War Shahbaz said that Zakir has been working hard since he joined his academy. “His financial constraints have never been a hurdle in his achievements. He has great potential to become a great player in the game. Government must come forward to recognize such players and provide them the required support,” he added.