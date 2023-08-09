‘Kupwara has become a vibrant Sports hub’

Kupwara: In a remarkable testament to the resilience and positive transformation, the picturesque town of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a striking metamorphosis, evolving from a former terror hotspot to a vibrant sports hub.
An official statement said that this inspiring change was evident in the enthusiastic gathering of thousands that had gathered to watch a recent cricket match held at the iconic Karihama ground. The winds of change are sweeping through the region, and the collective embrace of this shift towards progress is heartening.
To mark the 77th Independence Day, J&K Sports Council organised the final match of the Ramhal Cricket League at Karihama Sports Stadium in district Kupwara. The match became a prominent attraction of the day and was attended by Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul; DC Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas, besides, people in crowds witnessed the cricket match.
The match was organised under the banner of Azadi Ka Khel Utsav, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, and My Youth My Pride. It was played between Friends XI Lolab and Sultan Warriors Baramulla. Sultan Warriors Baramulla won the toss, elected to bat, and managed to score 138 runs. The target turned out to be meger in front of Friends XI, and they won the title easily.
Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, emphasised that the cricket match is a part of the sports revolution taking place in J&K UT. She highlighted that sports events are being organized all over J&K, engaging a large number of youth. The Karihama Stadium witnessed a historic cricket match, providing a positive step for engaging the youth of the Kupwara district in sports activities, aiming to keep them away from social evils like drug menace.
Responding to public demand, Secretary Nuzhat Gul assured the people of improving facilities in the Karihama stadium and committed to the construction and upgradation of sports infrastructure across the Kupwara district.
DC Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, congratulated both cricket teams for their athletic skills, particularly the winning team for their victory. She mentioned the recent inauguration of the Sports Complex at Handwara by Hon’ble Lt. Governor to boost sports activities in the district. She also shared plans for developing playgrounds under MGNREGA in each block of the district, emphasizing the commitment of the J&K Government and District Administration Kupwara to provide a better platform for sports enthusiasts.
The rise of Kupwara as a sports hub has been a gradual yet purposeful journey. Local authorities, community leaders, and residents have joined hands to channel their energies into constructive endeavours, and sports have emerged as a unifying force. The Karihama cricket match, with its electrifying atmosphere and a sea of enthusiastic spectators, reflects the growing sense of unity and hope that has taken root in the region.
The significance of this transformation extends beyond the realm of sports. It is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the people of Kupwara, who have chosen to shape their own destiny despite the challenges they have faced. The transition from violence to vibrancy is a result of collective efforts, forward-looking policies, and the unwavering determination of both the local populace and government.
As Kupwara paves the way for a brighter future, it serves as an inspiration not only to its residents but to the world at large—a reminder that even in the face of adversity, the human spirit has the capacity to triumph and soar to new heights, the statement said.