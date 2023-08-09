‘Kupwara has become a vibrant Sports hub’

DC Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, congratulated both cricket teams for their athletic skills, particularly the winning team for their victory. She mentioned the recent inauguration of the Sports Complex at Handwara by Hon’ble Lt. Governor to boost sports activities in the district. She also shared plans for developing playgrounds under MGNREGA in each block of the district, emphasizing the commitment of the J&K Government and District Administration Kupwara to provide a better platform for sports enthusiasts.

The revitalisation of Kupwara as a sports hub is a testament to the indomitable spirit of its people, who have chosen to shape their own destiny despite challenges. The transition from violence to vibrancy is a result of collective efforts, forward-looking policies, and unwavering determination.

The rise of Kupwara as a sports hub has been a gradual yet purposeful journey. Local authorities, community leaders, and residents have joined hands to channel their energies into constructive endeavours, and sports have emerged as a unifying force. The Karihama cricket match, with its electrifying atmosphere and a sea of enthusiastic spectators, reflects the growing sense of unity and hope that has taken root in the region.

The significance of this transformation extends beyond the realm of sports. It is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the people of Kupwara, who have chosen to shape their own destiny despite the challenges they have faced. The transition from violence to vibrancy is a result of collective efforts, forward-looking policies, and the unwavering determination of both the local populace and government.

As Kupwara paves the way for a brighter future, it serves as an inspiration not only to its residents but to the world at large—a reminder that even in the face of adversity, the human spirit has the capacity to triumph and soar to new heights, the statement said.