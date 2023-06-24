Kupwara Pencak Silat Championship begins

Kupwara, June 24: District KupwaraPencakSilat Association, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir PencakSilat Association, inaugurated the highly anticipated two-day KupwaraPencakSilat Championship 2023 today at GDC Kupwara.
The event, organised under the banner of the J&K Sports Council and powered by Growth Sports Academy J&K, witnessed a remarkable turnout of over 150 participants from various schools, colleges, clubs, and academies across the district.
The championship commenced with an opening ceremony graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the chief guest Mohammad Shafi Lone, Principal of GDC Kupwara. Lone’s presence added a significant touch of prestige to the event, showcasing his support for the development and promotion of martial arts in the region. He emphasized the importance of sports in nurturing physical and mental well-being and encouraged the participants to showcase their skills and sportsmanship throughout the championship.
Joining Lone were distinguished guests of honor, including Prof Mehraj Bashir Dagga from the Zoology Department of the college, Ashfaq Ahmad Bhat, HOD of the Department of Physical Education and Sports, and Major Rajeev from 160 TA.
Additionally, the event was graced by the esteemed presence of Mr. AadilManzoor Peer, an accomplished international athlete.