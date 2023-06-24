Kupwara Pencak Silat Championship begins

The event, organised under the banner of the J&K Sports Council and powered by Growth Sports Academy J&K, witnessed a remarkable turnout of over 150 participants from various schools, colleges, clubs, and academies across the district.

The championship commenced with an opening ceremony graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the chief guest Mohammad Shafi Lone, Principal of GDC Kupwara. Lone’s presence added a significant touch of prestige to the event, showcasing his support for the development and promotion of martial arts in the region. He emphasized the importance of sports in nurturing physical and mental well-being and encouraged the participants to showcase their skills and sportsmanship throughout the championship.