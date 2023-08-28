Kupwara Police Cricket League commences

This league aims to ignite unity, pay homage to fallen heroes, and empower the youth of the region by keeping them away from drugs.

Sixteen premier teams from across Kashmir are participating in this grand sporting spectacle. The victorious team will bring home a coveted cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh and the prestigious championship trophy. The runners-up, on the other hand, will be rewarded with Rs 75,000 and a trophy of their own. Players are also poised to compete for a range of esteemed awards awaiting them.