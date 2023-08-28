Kupwara Police Cricket League commences

Kupwara, Aug 28: Under Meri Maati Mera Desh Programme, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara (DC) Ayushi Sudan and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Monday inaugurated the Kupwara Police Cricket League at Galizoo Sports Stadium in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
This league aims to ignite unity, pay homage to fallen heroes, and empower the youth of the region by keeping them away from drugs.
Sixteen premier teams from across Kashmir are participating in this grand sporting spectacle. The victorious team will bring home a coveted cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh and the prestigious championship trophy. The runners-up, on the other hand, will be rewarded with Rs 75,000 and a trophy of their own. Players are also poised to compete for a range of esteemed awards awaiting them.
The inaugural match was played between SKCC Galoora and Coaching Centre Cricket Club Kupwara. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, SKCC Galoora scored a mammoth total of 215 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs with the help of a brilliant 148 in 71 balls scored by Sajid Amla. Coaching Centre Cricket Club in reply could score only 149/5 in 20 overs and lost the match by 66 runs. Sajid Amla was declared man of the match for his century and also took two wickets for his team.