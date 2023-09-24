Kupwara Police Cricket League concludes

Kupwara: The Kupwara Police Cricket League reached a thrilling conclusion today at the Galizoo Stadium in Kupwara, leaving cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. In a nail-biting finish, Friends XI Lolab emerged victorious by defeating Sultan Warriors Baramulla by a mere 3 runs.

A statement said that this prestigious cricketing event was meticulously organised by the Kupwara District Police with active support from a civil management committee of Cricket lovers from Kupwara including Bhat Musa, Mir Feroz and Zubair Bhat. The league showcased the sporting prowess of 16 teams from across the Union Territory, making it a truly inclusive and competitive tournament.

DIG North Kashmir Vivek Gupta witnessed the finals as Chief Guest. The champions, Friends XI Lolab, were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.5 Lakh, while the gallant runners-up, Sultan Warriors Baramulla, received a cash prize of Rs 70, 000.