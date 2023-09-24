Kupwara Police Cricket League concludes

Kupwara: The Kupwara Police Cricket League reached a thrilling conclusion today at the Galizoo Stadium in Kupwara, leaving cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. In a nail-biting finish, Friends XI Lolab emerged victorious by defeating Sultan Warriors Baramulla by a mere 3 runs.
A statement said that this prestigious cricketing event was meticulously organised by the Kupwara District Police with active support from a civil management committee of Cricket lovers from Kupwara including Bhat Musa, Mir Feroz and Zubair Bhat. The league showcased the sporting prowess of 16 teams from across the Union Territory, making it a truly inclusive and competitive tournament.
DIG North Kashmir Vivek Gupta witnessed the finals as Chief Guest. The champions, Friends XI Lolab, were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.5 Lakh, while the gallant runners-up, Sultan Warriors Baramulla, received a cash prize of Rs 70, 000.
The Kupwara Police Cricket League turned out to be a resounding success, drawing people from all corners of the valley. Even amidst the busy harvesting season, a massive crowd of nearly 15 thousand spectators gathered at the stadium to witness their local cricketing heroes in action. Additionally, the digital viewership soared, with over 26,000 viewers on Jksportstime's Facebook Page and a remarkable 560,000 views on the online scoring portal, Cricheroes. The league's grand finale alone garnered an astonishing 100,000 views.
The community extended its heartfelt appreciation to SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas and the entire District Police Kupwara team for their exemplary efforts in orchestrating this outstanding league. The Kupwara Police Cricket League has left an indelible mark on the district and the entire valley.
Individual excellence was also recognised during the league. Zakir Wani of Friends XI Lolab, the Most Valuable Player (MVP), achieved remarkable feats by scoring a total of 202 runs and taking 8 crucial wickets. He was duly honoured with a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with a prestigious trophy. Amir Aziz of Friends XI Lolab, named the Man of the Finals, contributed significantly by taking 2 wickets and scoring 15 runs. He received a cash prize of 10 thousand rupees, accompanied by a trophy.
Other notable awards included the Best Batter Award presented to Zakir Wani for his outstanding 202 runs throughout the tournament, the Best Bowler Award bestowed upon Aqib Dar, who claimed an impressive 15 wickets, and the Best Fielder of the Tournament award, deservedly awarded to Waseem Khan for his exceptional 17 dismissals in the field. Each of these outstanding individuals was rewarded with a cash prize of 10 thousand rupees.
The Kupwara Police Cricket League has not only promoted the spirit of cricket but has also united the community, reinforcing the importance of sports in the region, the statement said.