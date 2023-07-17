Kupwara Volleyball Association elects office bearers

Kupwara, July 17: Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) conducted the election of Kupwara District Association at TRC Dak Bungalow, Handwara, here on Monday.
A statement said that the voting for electing district-body office bearers was held under the supervision of Kuldip Magotra CEO of VAJK as a Returning Officer along with observers Ramesh Sharma Treasurer and Mohd Tariq Joint Secretary of VAJK.
During the election, presidents and secretaries of ten affiliated volleyball clubs of the district were present.
In the elections, Abdul Hamid Malik was elected as President while Shabir Ahmad Khan was elected as Secretary of the Kupwara District Volleyball Association for the next 4 years from 2023 to 2027.
Other officer bearers elected include Dr Aijaz Lone (Vice President), Hafiz Ismael Lone (Treasurer) and Irshad Qureshi (Joint Secretary).
Expressing his congratulations, Kuldeep Magotra, CEO of VAJK and the Returning Officer, commended the newly elected office bearers of the Kupwara District Volleyball Association on their successful election.