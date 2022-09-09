KU’s Inter-Department women’s cricket tournament concludes

Srinagar, Sep 9: The first-ever Inter-department women’s cricket tournament concluded at the University of Kashmir on Friday.
Ten teams from various departments and centres of the main/satellite campuses participated in the tournament, organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES).
The final match was played between the Department of Computer Sciences and the Department of Persian, where the Department of Computer Sciences emerged as the winner of the first trophy.
Speaking at the prize-distribution ceremony later, KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was the chief guest, called upon female students to continue participating in different games, and highlighted different sports facilities coming up in the university.
Prof Aneesa Shafi, Dean Students Welfare, who was a guest of honour, expressed her happiness to see the active participation of girls in the cricket tournament.
Coordinator DPES Dr Mussavir Ahmad, under whose supervision the tournament was conducted, spoke about the upcoming sports events at the university.
During the event, probables for the forthcoming inter-college women’s cricket tournaments were also selected.