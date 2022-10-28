KU’s Law students beat Law faculty by 8 wickets

Srinagar, Oct 28: The University of Kashmir’s Law students beat the Law faculty by 8 wickets in the staff-student cricket match played at KU Stadium on Friday.

A statement of KU issued here said that the match organised by the Law Society, School of Law, KU attracted hundreds of spectators who cheered for the teams. The law faculty team won the toss and was elected to bat first. Playing the first inning, the Law faculty lost its earlier wickets quickly.