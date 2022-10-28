KU’s Law students beat Law faculty by 8 wickets

Srinagar, Oct 28: The University of Kashmir’s Law students beat the Law faculty by 8 wickets in the staff-student cricket match played at KU Stadium on Friday.
A statement of KU issued here said that the match organised by the Law Society, School of Law, KU attracted hundreds of spectators who cheered for the teams. The law faculty team won the toss and was elected to bat first. Playing the first inning, the Law faculty lost its earlier wickets quickly.
Putting the target of 104 runs to win before Law students, the Law faculty finished at 103 runs at the loss of nine wickets, with Hakeem Yasir Abbas and Manzoor Ahmad scoring 30 runs each. Both the players forged a 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket to set the target of 104 before the Law students in 16 overs.
Syed Aqqiff smashed 44 not out, forging a 77-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket with Usman Gani Lone. Lone scored 32 runs and remained not out.
The all-rounder Usman remained the player of the match scoring 43 runs not out and taking 3 wickets.
Head and Dean, School of Law, KU, Prof Beauty Banday, and Prof Muhammad Ayub Dar presented the trophy to the winning team.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Banday expressed her gratitude to the Coordinator, Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, KU, Musavir Ahmad for providing logistics support for organising such events. She also lauded the efforts of the Law Society members for organising educational and co-curricular events.
She also felicitated law student Najmus Saqib for winning a bronze medal at the International Pencak Silat.