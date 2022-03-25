Sports
KU’s snow skiing course for all-boys contingent concludes
Srinagar, Mar 25: A snow skiing course for an all-boys contingent of the University of Kashmir and its affiliated colleges concluded at Gulmarg.
20 students participated in the course organised by the university’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) to impart training to them in Basic, Intermediate and Advanced levels of snow skiing.
Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri was the chief guest at the valedictory function, where meritorious students were awarded with prizes and certificates.
Prof Qadri said the DPES is doing a commendable job by focusing more on adventure sports events and involving students from colleges as well in its activities.