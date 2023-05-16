KU's South Campus organises 'Run for Well-Being' for girl students

Anantnag: The South Campus, University of Kashmir, on Tuesday organised a "Run for Well-Being" for girl students of the campus.

The event was organised by the Department of Physical Education & Sports. A good number of girl students participated in the run, which was aimed to raise awareness among the participants about the importance of sports activities for their overall well-being. It also focussed on educating them on maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Director, South Campus, Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday flagged off the race and encouraged the girl students to act as ambassadors of well-being by encouraging fellow girl students to participate in sports activities.