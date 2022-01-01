La Liga: COVID-plagued Barca face a tough task against Mallorca

Barcelona are currently placed seventh in the La Liga standings while are placed 15th. Barca coach Xavi will be looking forward to his team winning three points considering Barcelona’s total domination of their rivals in head-to-head stats.

Back in the 1999-2000 season, Mallorca beat Barca both home and away, but in 27 league meetings since then, Barca have only lost to the islanders three times (and twice at home), although all of those were late-season encounters without too much left to play for.