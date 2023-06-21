LADAKH MOTORCYCLE EXPEDITION | Indian Navy partners with TVS Motor Company

Srinagar: The Indian Navy, in continuation with celebrating its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has partnered with TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, to embark on a motorcycle expedition in Ladakh, the land of high passes.

A statement issued here stated that this 28 days long expedition atop TVS Apache motorcycles, commemorating the 75th year of independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations, was flagged off from New Delhi on June 15.

This expedition of the Indian Navy’s Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders’, was flagged off by Vice Admiral SJ Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff along with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, from the National War Memorial in New Delhi. GKNS