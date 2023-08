Leh: The Ladakh Taekwondo Association conducted the final selection trials for the 39th Senior Nationals Kyorugi & 12th Poomsae National Taekwondo Championship SAI Centre Kargil.

Around 25 players from different parts of UT Ladakh took part in the trial and 10 players were selected from different categories.

The selection trials are being held in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports Department UT Ladakh and Sports Authority of India.